Dozens of members of a Facebook group called “Southwest Oklahoma Freedom Fighters” set up camp on the south lawn of City Hall Tuesday to show their disagreement with the city’s mask ordinance.
The group, made of over 1,000 members, has a goal of motivating the City Council to rescind the July 17 ordinance which requires facial coverings while inside a commercial entity or other public building, structure or space open to the public and on mass transit.
“The mayor and the council members serve at the pleasure of the citizens that elected them; they work for us,” said group representative Chad Hernandez. “It is our belief that local politics should not be cherry-picked by those on the council from their constituents. The council is the voice of ALL voting citizens, and in order to effectively govern, should listen with an unbiased ear to make the best decisions. Personal rights and liberties should never be muzzled.”
Heather Jones, a protester, added her voice to the mask debate, saying she believes masks are a medical decision.
“I believe that all medical intervention and all procedures should stay between a doctor and a patient needs to be a choice. Informed consent is important to every medical procedure including masks because masks are a medical intervention,” she said.
By 6 p.m. most of the group had disbanded or went into city hall where several members had signed up to speak during the comment period. Speakers gave examples of masks aggravating veterans with post traumatic stress disorder and causing some to relive past traumas. However, it wasn’t enough to sway the council to their side. The council voted unanimously to table the issue until its Oct. 13 meeting.
After the meeting, Hernandez said the group was disappointed but would continue with efforts to repeal the mandate.
“Moving forward we will continue to work with our respective council members, the mayor, and the city manager’s office to hopefully provide the best and most accurate data and feedback we possibly can,” Hernandez said. “We are disappointed the mayor decided to strike the specific agenda addendum referencing the “Keep Lawton Open,” which has the potential to be a vital community education and encouragement outreach program in this tumultuous environment we find ourselves in. This continues to show that this governing body has no faith in the citizens they serve, no faith in our communities’ ability to act socially responsible.”