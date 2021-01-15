Another man has pleaded guilty to his role as an accessory to the brutal death and desecration of the corpse of a 22-year-old Lawton man in June 2019.
One last alleged co-conspirator awaits trial in March.
Ryan Dean Jones, 37, of Lawton, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Comanche County District Court to felony counts of accessory to first-degree murder, unlawful removal of a dead body, desecration of a human corpse, and conspiracy to commit unlawful removal of a dead body and desecration of a human corpse, court records indicate.
District Judge Emmit Tayloe sentenced Jones to serve 15 years in prison with seven years suspended for the accessory count, five years for removal of a dead body, seven years for desecration of a corpse, and 10 years for the conspiracy allegation. All time will be served concurrently.
Jones has been held in the Comanche County Detention Center on $80,000 bond since being charged for his role in the death of Byard “Dakota” Moore in August 2019.
The plea follows prior guilty pleas entered by his co-conspirators in the case.
Last week, Adrain Stallworth, a.k.a. “Adrian”, 28, and Dusty Jessie Abel, a.k.a. “Frosty”, 29, each pleaded guilty to felony counts of second-degree murder. Stallworth also pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful disposal of a corpse, desecration of a corpse and conspiracy, records indicate. He was sentenced to serve 17 years in prison. Abel received a 15 year sentence.
Cody Ryan Bates, 30, pleaded guilty in early November 2020 to felony counts of accessory to first-degree murder, unlawful removal of a dead body, desecration of a human corpse, and conspiracy to commit unlawful removal of a dead body, court records indicate. He received a 25 year prison sentence.
Another alleged co-conspirator, Cory Paul Hood, 37, of Cache, is slated for the March jury trial docket for allegations of accessory to first-degree murder, unlawful removal of a dead body, desecration of a human corpse and conspiracy to commit unlawful removal of a dead body, court records indicate.
Hood is also slated for trail in a separate felony case from March 2020 after he was charged with a felony count of possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, as well as four counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, knowingly receiving/concealing/withholding stolen property and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Moore’s charred body was discovered Aug. 8, 2019, at Hood’s property.
Stallworth admitted that on June 16, 2019, he “placed a plastic bag over the head of Dakota Moore with deliberate disregard for life and resulting in his death.” He also admitted to removing and attempting to alter Moore’s body for identification purposes as well as being in a conspiracy with Jones, Bates and Hood.
Investigators said the men were heavily using methamphetamine at the time of the killing and attempt to cover up.
