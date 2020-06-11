The second round of scheduled city furloughs is set to begin Friday with most Lawton offices closing for the day.
An exception is the solid waste collection routes, which will run as usual.
Citizens who have trash collected Friday should have their carts set out by 7 a.m., said Tiffany Vrska, community relations director for the city. Residents should leave their carts out until serviced because routes have been delayed in recent weeks due to lack of staff.
The landfill also will be open for regular hours of operation Friday and will instead close Saturday.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn announced in April that and other administrators planned to save money in the current fiscal year by furloughing every employee May 22 and June 12 (both Fridays), meaning all but essential city offices will be closed those days. There also is the potential for employee furloughs to extend into the fiscal year that begins July 1, depending on the revenues, Cleghorn said in an earlier meeting.
Citywide furloughs are part of an effort to offset revenue losses caused by procedures set in place for city businesses due to COVID-19.