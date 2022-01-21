OKLAHOMA CITY — Applications are being accepted for the Festival of the Arts annual Youth Art Sale.
The Youth Art Sale is a one-day event allowing Oklahoma’s emerging young artists the opportunity to display and sell their artwork during Festival of the Arts April 19-24. All children and teenage artists ages 8 to 18 are eligible to apply. This year’s sale will be April 23.
Selected artists must design and create their own artwork, all of which must be original. The process of entering the Youth Art Sale is comparable to the experience of the professional artists participating in this year’s festival.
Artists must personally be present at their booths during the entire event. Representatives, including family members, may not attend in place of the artist and all artists must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Only items as represented in submitted photographs with the application may be displayed. Booth spaces will be 3 feet by 5 feet and artists must provide all display materials, including tables, chairs or panels, as well as cash boxes and/or credit card readers. Artists may keep all of their proceeds.
Applications will be accepted through March 14. To apply, visit artscouncilokc.com and select Youth Art Sale under the Festival of the Arts tab.