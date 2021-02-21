A pandemic and extreme weather isn’t going to stop one of the most iconic rites of the season in Southwest Oklahoma when the Comanche County Spring Livestock Show kicks off Monday.
Sponsored by the Comanche County Saddle and Sirloin Club, Inc., the livestock show will take place Monday through Friday in the Great Plains Coliseum.
“We started raising money for this back in July in the middle of the pandemic,” said Stock Show Chairman Maurissa Buchwald. “We had to come up with some creative ideas to raise the money, including virtual phone-a-thon, but the kids did it.”
Wednesday highlight will be interviews for the Saddle and Sirloin Club’s annual Heritage scholarships at 4 p.m.
The swine show will be held on Tuesday, with the goat and sheep show, doe fitting contest and livestock judging contest on Wednesday. The dairy and beef cattle show, as well as the beef fitting contest, will be held on Thursday. The livestock show will conclude on Friday, with the round robin showmanship contest, bonus auction and awards ceremony.
“As a community we have some of the most resilient kids in the world,” Buchwald said. “We hope everyone comes out to see how hard they worked to get here.”
In addition to showing livestock, our exhibitors compete for scholarship opportunities, and participate in livestock judging, master showmanship contests, cattle fitting and more.