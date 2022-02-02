The oldest living Comanche celebrated the 104th milestone of her birth on Saturday.
Tribal elder Anna Tahmahkera celebrated her birthday at the Edith Kassanavoid Assisted Living Center, operated by the Comanche Nation. With a view of surrounding prairie and the visage of Mount Scott to its northeast, she was able to see her homelands from her home for the past five years.
Due to precautions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the public wasn’t allowed to join with Tahmahkera in celebrating her milestone, said Jolene Schonchin, tribe information officer. Her loved ones still found a way to share their love with her.
“Due to COVID, the birthday celebration was restricted to family, but she has received numerous cards and gifts from family and friends around the country,” she said.
Tahmahkera has become an indelible part of her tribe’s history, Schonchin said.
“Born in 1918, she is a member of the Comanche Nation and the oldest member of the tribe,” she said. “Oklahoma eared its statehood only 10 years before her birth.”
Tahmahkera received her United States citizenship at the age of 7 due to the passage of the Indian Citizenship Act of 1924, Schonchin said. At the age of 26, she was finally granted the right to vote.
Following the path of many Comanches, Tahmahkera found a way to serve her country during a time of war, Schonchin said.
“Tahmahkera is a real life ‘Rosie the Riveter’ and served her country by working as a welder in shipyards during World War II,” she said.
In her over a century on earth, Tahmahkera has served the Comanche Nation with “an incomparable lifetime role” in preserving its traditions while keeping its language and culture alive, Schonchin said.
For that, Schonchin noted that Tahmahkera received an AARP Indian Elder honor in November 2021.