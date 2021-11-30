Any soldier looking for promotion knows that keeping your head down and maintaining a stoic attitude are essential parts of the job.
Nowhere is this better exemplified than in Staff Sgt. Big Deuce VIII and Sgt. Short Round.
They’re both farm animals, mascots for Fort Sill’s 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery. Deuce is a donkey, and Short Round is a goat. As of 11 a.m. Monday, both are sergeants.
The tradition of having live animals as mascots, and of holding promotion ceremonies for the animals, began in the 1950s. Spc. Tanner Tite, the officer in charge of handling the animals on Fort Sill, explained the reason why the animals were originally introduced by Sgt. Maj. John Sanders.
“Sgt. Maj. Sanders bought the donkey and brought it on base to boost morale,” Tite said.
As the ceremony began, both animals were visibly nervous to appear in front of the promotion board. Short Round in particular wrestled with his leash — and his handler — to try to get back to the grass he’d been snacking on moments before.
The board took notice of this in their reports, with one member noting that the animals were “unruly” and “fidgeting” in his form.
Despite the rough start, both animals took their places and were calm and concise as they were addressed and questioned by the board.
Each board member asked questions related to the history of Fort Sill and the 2nd Battalion, which were answered by their handlers. Tite said that this ceremony gives the handlers important experience that they would not get otherwise.
“These guys were chosen because they’re some of the best, most effective handlers I have,” Tite said. “This gives them some experience of what going in front of a promotion board will be like.”
The ceremony concluded with both animals receiving their promotions, though with reprimands from the board for uniform presentation and maintenance.
Fort Sill is the only military base that has live animals as mascots, and it is a tradition that Tite said he and the handlers he commands are happy to keep alive.
“A lot of our handlers have a personal connection to these animals,” Tite said. “They’re very excited for these events.”