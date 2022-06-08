INDIAHOMA — Dodging an animal in the roadway led to a Sunday night wreck that hospitalized an Indiahoma woman, according to investigators.
Trinity Albao-Cozad, 19, was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in fair condition with leg, arm, head and external trunk injuries, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Albao-Cozad was driving a Chevrolet Cruze westbound on Cache Road around 10:13 p.m. Sunday when she tried to miss a small animal. Instead, she went off the paved roadway to the left, struck a bridge and rolled once before coming to rest on its wheels 2½ miles east of Indiahoma, Trooper Jacob Dickinson reported.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt, the trooper reported.
Dickinson reported “inattention” as the collision’s cause.