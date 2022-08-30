Cuffs

DUNCAN — A Stephens County man pleaded guilty to leaving a dozen puppies and two adult dogs in conditions that left them malnourished, killing one of the puppies.

Matthew Brett Stephens, 33, of Comanche, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Stephens County District Court. Stephens County District Judge Stephen Herberger sentenced him to a five year suspended sentence for a felony count of cruelty to animals, records indicate. He must also serve 40 hours of community service.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

