DUNCAN — A Stephens County man pleaded guilty to leaving a dozen puppies and two adult dogs in conditions that left them malnourished, killing one of the puppies.
Matthew Brett Stephens, 33, of Comanche, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Stephens County District Court. Stephens County District Judge Stephen Herberger sentenced him to a five year suspended sentence for a felony count of cruelty to animals, records indicate. He must also serve 40 hours of community service.
The charge stems from an October 2021 visit by Stephens County Deputies for an animal welfare check at Stephens’ home near Comanche. Investigators stated multiple puppies between 8 and 15 weeks old were there and looked malnourished and even emaciated; one puppy was found dead after being attacked by the hungry litter, the probable cause affidavit states.
Stephens stated he’d been planning to take the dogs to the shelter the next month, the affidavit states.
Eleven surviving puppies were taken to the shelter and four adult dogs were fed and watered until volunteers could get them.
Stephens will be under Oklahoma Department of Corrections probation and parole for no less than two years, records indicate.
