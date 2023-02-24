A Cache man received a five-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to cruelty to animals.
Justin Michael Stanley, 42, entered the plea Dec. 22, 2022, records indicate.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
A Cache man received a five-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to cruelty to animals.
Justin Michael Stanley, 42, entered the plea Dec. 22, 2022, records indicate.
Following a pre-sentence investigation, Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders issued Stanley’s sentence on Thursday.
Along with the suspended sentence, $500 fine and court costs, Stanley also must undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation within the next 60 days, and he must follow its recommendations. He also received 80 hours of community service as well as complete a victim’s impact panel and attend weekly Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, records indicate.
Stanley accepted guilt to leaving two dogs to die from lack of food and care inside a home at 203 Deer Drive in Cache in March 2021, according to the charge. A witness told police Stanley had moved out of the home and left the dogs inside and no one had been there “for quite some time.”
The two dogs, a Chihuahua and a German Shepherd, died, according to the affidavit.
Stanley has been free on $5,000 bond following his initial court appearance in April 2021.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.