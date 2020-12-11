"Heaven has no rage, like love to hatred turned, Nor hell a fury, like a woman scorned."
This oft-misquoted line from the 1697 play by William Congreve, “The Mourning Bride,” serves as the setting for a Wednesday night incident that sent a woman to jail.
Lawton Police Officer Hunter Phillips was called around 8:45 p.m. to a mobile home at 2804 SW J on the report of an unwanted guest. He arrived to the sounds of yelling and screaming of incoherent curses and found a woman walking from the scene and swiftly trying to get inside her vehicle. Phillips said he knew of the woman from a prior incident at the same home and she “was belligerent then as well,” the report states.
The officer told the woman to stop and said he smelled alcohol on her person. She also had thick, slurred speech, according to the report. She defied multiple orders to “stop” and when a backup officer arrived, an attempt was made to take her into custody.
Once put into a patrol unit, she tried to kick out the windows and had to be put into leg restraints, according to Phillips.
The home where the incident happened was marked with a busted front window with a vacuum cleaner hanging from it, according to the report. The homeowner said her friend was staying at the home to get away from the other woman, her ex-girlfriend.
The ex came to drop off the woman’s items and began banging on the door in an attempt to get inside. When denied, she is accused of forcing the front window open in attempt to assault the women inside. She then reached inside, knocked over a large cabinet and grabbed the vacuum and used it to bust out the window, the report states. The homeowner said she fended the woman off until police arrived.
The second woman in the home said her ex had previously assaulted her but she didn’t call the police. Phillips said there were visible scratches to her face, along with a bloody scratch on her right forearm from broken glass.
The handcuffed woman was arrested for burglary and resisting police and transported to the city jail.
The woman was walked to the jail but had to be carried into the elevator after refusing to walk, Phillips said. She also refused to sit on the bench in the jail section, refused to answer any questions and, according to the report, eventually, had to be taken into her cell and changed out of her clothing.