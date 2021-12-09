The Salvation Army Angel Tree started off the holiday season with 608 names hanging from it. After two and a half weeks, every one of them has been adopted.
Susan Nance, president of the Angel Tree Committee, said the large number of adoptions are largely the result of random acts of kindness.
“It’s not usually people who just walk into Walmart with the intention of donating to the Angel Tree,” Nance said. “We’ve had people walking by who’ll put in a $100 bill. They’re very generous.”
The Angel Tree program had its opening ceremony on Nov. 20. On Friday, it will end with 608 gift bags given to the families of the kids selected for the tree this year.
The Angel Tree gift deliveries begin at 9 a.m. and will continue until 4 p.m. The deliveries will be made at the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club at 1315 SW F in Lawton.
Deliveries will be done the same way they were last year, with people pulling up, being assigned numbers for their bags, and receiving them at scheduled times.
Nance said that this method, first implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic, will likely permanently be the way the Angel Tree bags are delivered from now on.
“It’s a much better way of doing this,” Nance said. “Sometimes you learn from bad times.”
Nance and other members of the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary have been working since the program kick-off packing and sorting through the contents of the gift bags.
“Sometimes people come in with bags full of just clothes or just toys,” Nance said. “We go through and make sure every bag has both clothes and toys.”
For bags that are incomplete, members of the auxiliary buy missing items, using the money donated and set aside for the Angel Tree every year.
For many years, the Angel Tree was hosted at Central Mall in Lawton. In recent years, the tree was moved to the Walmart, 1002 N. Sheridan.
Vickie Harris, the chair of the Angel Tree committee, said she was thankful for the cooperation of Walmart and for everyone who has participated this year.
“It’s such a blessing to have so many people help us, and to have so many donations,” Harris said.
The committee is planning for more Salvation Army events in the spring. They hope to bring back their annual style show, but are awaiting permission to hold the event.
But for the immediate future, according to Nance, the committee and its volunteers’ plans are less complicated.
“After Friday, we’re all going to go collapse, basically.” Nance said.