The Salvation Army and Walmart Supercenter kicked off one of its most important annual partnerships Saturday morning.
“This year’s Angel Tree program is ready to help over 600 kids and families to have the best Christmas possible,” said Captain Liz Law, administrator/pastor for the Salvation Army of Lawton. “The help from the community is the key component to making it work.”
“It’s very important,” she said of the program. “It means everything to a child and to their parents.”
It’s about the march of hope for those affected. Law said the Women’s Auxiliary runs the program. They’ve made it a success in years past and it’s hoped to continue for the 608 children and 243 families registered.
“So many angels are being blessed because of this ministry,” she said.
Speaking of the partnership with the Salvation Army and its Women’s Auxiliary, Dr. Cheryl Monts credited Walmart, 1002 N. Sheridan, for providing the location for the Angel Tree.
“We’re glad Walmart has given us a place to let people know what we do and how we do it,” she said.
Citing Matthew 25:40: “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me”; Monts said there is no limit to the love we have for one another.
“Now, it’s our turn to entertain angels,” she said. “We’re just asking you to help.”
With the help of the MacArthur High School Diversity Club and Orchestra, music set the spirit of the event into motion and entertained those gathered for the event.
Lawton City Manager Michael Cleghorn noted the growth of the Salvation Army since its beginning in Lone, United Kingdom, in July 1865, it is now a part of the fabric in 132 countries throughout the world.
“I’ve got to give the Salvation Army congratulations for that,” he said. “To make a difference, you have to really get involved in your community.”
Cleghorn finished with an intonation for the many gathered for the kick-off.
“What can you do today?” he asked before answering. “You can pick out an angel and help a kid and their family.”
Angel Tree tags will be available for adoption and donations accepted at the Walmart location through Dec. 4.
