After two weeks spent gathering gifts for families in need, The Lawton Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program came to a close Friday, with 628 gift bags delivered.
At 9 a.m., volunteers lined up in the hallway outside the Boys and Girls Club gym, and each one took turns loading and unloading shopping carts full of gift bags, bicycles, strollers and other large gifts into people’s cars.
This year’s distribution was handled the same way as last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic caused the program to become a drive-through service.
Many of The Salvation Army employees and volunteers hope the new system will be implemented permanently after the pandemic. One such employee, Chachie Ortiz, the Salvation Army Athletic Director, talked about the difference the new system makes.
“There used to be people packed in here,” Ortiz said. “I hope they keep it this way. It’s way smoother.”
The drive-through service version of the distribution avoids crowding by having recipients arrive at assigned times with assigned numbers. Cars were lined up for several blocks past the Boys and Girls Club entrance and remained similarly stacked well into the afternoon as the gym steadily emptied of gift bags.
The distribution, and the whole Angel Tree program, is overseen by a committee made up by members of the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary. Over the two and a half weeks of the program, volunteers from the Women’s Auxiliary have been sorting items in gift bags, arranging them in the gym, and assigning numbers to bags and gifts.
Tim Hushbeck, who has volunteered to help on distribution day for 10 years, talked about his feelings toward the work the Women’s Auxiliary does every year.
“The Women’s Auxiliary are real heroes in this,” Hushbeck said. “They put the whole thing together.”
Members of the Lawton High School Student Council were among the volunteers who helped distribute gifts. Taryn Proctor, one of the student councilors, said she was happy to participate.
“It’s really good to know these kids are going to get gifts,” Proctor said.
The arrangement of items in the gym also was streamlined this year, according to Susan Nance, the president of the Angel Tree committee.
We got all this sorted before noon yesterday,” Nance said. “That’s an all-time record for us.”