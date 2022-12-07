The Gore Boulevard median offers the best site for a new indoor transfer center for Lawton’s mass transit system, according to an analysis by operators.

City Council members received the presentation Tuesday from Ryan Landers, LATS general manager and vice president of Hendrickson Transportation Group, the entity that operates LATS for the City of Lawton. LATS officials and a council transportation committee have analyzed multiple sites, with recent discussions centering on two: Railroad Street between Southwest A and Southwest B avenues, and the Gore Boulevard median between Southwest 3rd and Southwest 6th streets. An associated complex for maintenance, storage and administrative offices is being proposed for Railroad Street at Southwest D Avenue.