A design engineer working for the City of Lawton has outlined about $33 million worth of upgrades needed on 8 miles of Lee Boulevard, including work that could begin by summer.
The report from EST also includes a proposal to rebuild Goodyear Boulevard, the west industrial park’s primary arterial.
Amanda Newberry, project engineer with EST, outlined the recommendations for pavement replacement, mill and overlay, and reconstruction of 10 miles of arterial in south Lawton, or 7.9 miles stretching from Goodyear Boulevard on its west end to Interstate 44 on its east, plus the 2.1 miles that is Goodyear Boulevard from West Lee Boulevard to Cache Road. The good news: City staff already has opened bids on Phase I — work on West Lee Boulevard from Goodyear Boulevard to Southwest 67th Street — and should be coming to the City Council with a recommended contractor in April.
Specific street work was identified after EST analyzed the aging pavement to determine what needs to be done to extend the life of the arterial. Newberry said that evaluation included the existing condition of the pavement, utilities, sidewalks and drainage, as well as traffic counts and how that count changes depending on what portion of Lee Boulevard you are driving.
The bottom line: EST is not recommending Lee Boulevard be widened. Newberry said EST’s recommendations are centered on improving existing surfaces. But, that is not true of Goodyear Boulevard, she said, explaining EST recommends that road be rebuilt into concrete pavement because the existing asphalt surface cannot stand up to daily truck traffic.
The specific recommendation is that Goodyear Boulevard be rebuilt into 8 inches of concrete, with the section from West Lee Boulevard north to the railroad tracks featuring curbing; the section from the railroad north to Cache Road will be built without curbs. The existing road is 3 inches to 4.5 inches of asphalt, depending on the area, and Newberry said that surface isn’t worth upgrading.
“We won’t get five years on a fix,” she said, explaining EST’s goal was recommendations to extend the life of the roads for at least five years, which is why Goodyear Boulevard should be rebuilt in concrete, not fixed with mill and overlay (grinding the surface flat, then apply an asphalt overlay).
As to West Lee Boulevard, specific recommendations depend on where you are standing, but all repairs include patching some damaged segments of pavement, then mill and overlay. Newberry said some segments are in worse shape than others, but none of West Lee Boulevard is damaged enough to warrant a complete rebuild. That includes the section between Southwest 67th and Southwest 38th streets that Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton described as “a roller coaster ride” when asking if that didn’t indicate a problem with the sub grade. Newberry said failures on Lee Boulevard are confined to the outside lanes and can be repaired with section upgrades, then mill and overlay.
The pavement in the best condition (meaning patching segments represent only 6 to 12 percent of the total road surface) is between Southwest 67th and Southwest 52nd streets (6-10 percent), Southwest 38th Street to South Sheridan Road (7-9 percent), and Southwest 2nd Street to Interstate 44 (8-12 percent).
There are two moderate segments: 12 percent of the pavement needs patching between Goodyear Boulevard and Southwest 82nd Street, and 10-14 percent between South 11th and Southwest 2nd streets.
The heaviest damage is between Southwest 52nd and Southwest 38th streets (17-23 percent of the pavement needs patching) and South Sheridan Road to South 11th Street (the worst, with up to 22 percent). Newberry said repairs would be “full depth patching” on damaged sections, followed by mill and overlay. Cracks also will be sealed on concrete segments.
The greatest amount of upgrade is 4 inches of asphalt after milling is done, concentrated between Goodyear Boulevard and South Sheridan Road. Two to three inches of asphalt overlay would be needed between Southwest 20th and Southwest 2nd streets, with the most damaged part of West Lee Boulevard needing 10 inches of reinforced concrete between South Sheridan Road and Southwest 20th Street, and Southwest 2nd Street to where Oklahoma 7 begins near the Interstate 44 overpass.
Newberry said EST engineers looked at other projects that could be done in conjunction with the upgrade, to include installation of sidewalks. She said sidewalks are included in the Phase I work, and city officials should consider them during other upgrades.