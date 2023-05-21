ANDARKO — A Caddo County woman waived her preliminary hearing and is scheduled to enter a plea to allegations she stole from and failed to take care of an elderly man determined to have severe intellectual impairment.
On Wednesday when scheduled for her preliminary hearing in Caddo County District Court, Jenna Sue Johnson, 45, of Anadarko, waived it and offered to make a plea to a felony charge exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult, records indicate.
District Judge David A. Stephens ordered her to return to court at 1:30 p.m. July 5 for plea and sentencing.
The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or up to $10,000 fine.
Following a contact by Adult Protective Services in May 2022, police visited Johnson’s home. She told police she had guardianship papers through the Bureau of Indian Affairs for her care of the 62-year-old man who stayed at her home, along with her five kids between 15 and 20 years old, according to the probable cause affidavit. Investigators learned there are no papers filed with the BIA.
There was trash and animal feces on the floor throughout the house and no lightbulbs were found in sockets, the affidavit states.
The elder man told investigators he wasn’t getting enough food and believed he was being exploited. The man claimed he would withdraw about $600 cash from his bank account but it goes missing, along with his cell phone, the affidavit states. Johnson is who drives him to the bank.
An assessment by Adult Protective Services determined the man has a “severe intellectual impairment.”
Investigators learned the home had had no water or electricity since April 20, the affidavit states. The man was removed from the home and was taken into Caddo Tribe custody, according to Chapman.
Johnson has been free on $5,000 bond since her initial court appearance on Sept. 19, 2022.
