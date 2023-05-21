ANDARKO — A Caddo County woman waived her preliminary hearing and is scheduled to enter a plea to allegations she stole from and failed to take care of an elderly man determined to have severe intellectual impairment.

On Wednesday when scheduled for her preliminary hearing in Caddo County District Court, Jenna Sue Johnson, 45, of Anadarko, waived it and offered to make a plea to a felony charge exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

