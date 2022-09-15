ANADARKO — A Caddo County woman was ordered to go into treatment as part of pleading guilty to abusing her 10-year-old son.

Franda Franklin, a.k.a. Franda Camargo, 43, of Anadarko, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Caddo County District Court to felony charges of child abuse and domestic assault and battery by strangulation, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

