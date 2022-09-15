ANADARKO — A Caddo County woman was ordered to go into treatment as part of pleading guilty to abusing her 10-year-old son.
Franda Franklin, a.k.a. Franda Camargo, 43, of Anadarko, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Caddo County District Court to felony charges of child abuse and domestic assault and battery by strangulation, records indicate.
District Judge David A. Stephens ordered Franklin to serve a 10-year suspended sentence for the child abuse count and three-years suspended for the domestic count on the condition she complete treatment at the Hope Center.
Hope Center Ministries is a non-profit that operates a Christ-Centered recovery and treatment program.
Franklin accepted guilt for the April 1 assault of the 10-year-old boy. Anadarko police conducted a welfare check on a reportedly suicidal woman after the boy called his father and told him she was going to hurt herself.
Officers noticed the boy had a bleeding cut to the back of his head, according to the probable cause affidavit. The boy told police he’d been on the phone with his father when Franklin told him she was going to “leave forever.” He said she grabbed him by the arm and pushed him with both hands, causing the back of his head to hit the front door. He said his mother also grabbed him around the throat with both hands and was choking him until she noticed the blood pouring from the back of his head.
Franklin’s sister took the 10-year-old boy and his 16-year-old brother into her care. The boy was treated at the hospital for the wound to his head, the affidavit states.
Franklin, who has been held on $50,000 bond since her April 6 initial court appearance, was freed to go into treatment.
Stephens ordered Franklin to return to court at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 19 for a treatment review and formal sentencing, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.