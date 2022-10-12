ANADARKO — A Caddo County teen is free on $25,000 bond after being accused of receiving and distributing over 100 child pornography images through his phone and computer.
Investigators said he admitted to trading images online through multiple applications for more images sent in return.
Ayden Isaac Jacob Tee, 18, of Anadarko, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Caddo County District Court for felony counts of aggravated possession of child pornography, distribution of juvenile pornography and of violation of Oklahoma Statutes via computer, records indicate. The aggravated possession charge is punishable by up to life in prison and registration as a sex offender.
Following an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) referral, Caddo County Sheriff’s investigators executed a search warrant Friday of Tee’s home in Anadarko. During an interview with Investigator Christopher Leal, Tee admitted to having child pornography images on his phone, the probable cause affidavit states. He allowed investigators to search his phones and computers.
Tee told Deputy Thomas Adkins he would trade the child pornography images to others in exchange for more material, the affidavit states. He said the exchanges were from multiple applications that are phone and computer based and he didn’t know anyone in the images nor any of the people he was exchanging with, Adkins stated.
Tee returns to court at 9 a.m. Dec. 22 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
