EAKLY — An Anadarko teen who crossed the centerline of the roadway and crashed into a tractor trailer rig in northern Caddo county is in an Oklahoma City Hospital.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Kierra B. Wishon, 19, was flown to OU Medical Center where she was admitted in fair condition with leg injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Wishon was driving a Nissan Sentra southbound on Oklahoma 58 shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday when she crossed the center into southbound traffic and struck a Peterbilt rig driven by Terry W. Lierle, Trooper Carson Cabaniss reported. The semi, although it tried to avoid the oncoming car, burst into flames and went off the roadway to the left while the Nissan went off the roadway to the right, about two miles north of Eakly.
Lierle, 64, of Hydro, was not injured.