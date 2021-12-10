ANADARKO — A Caddo County mother is accused of abusing benefits intended for her developmentally delayed son who lives in a shed behind the house.
Rebecca Ann Payne, 39, of Anadarko, has an arrest warrant for a felony allegation of caretaker abuse following an investigation begun in October by Adult Protective Services.
An agent approached police after learning Payne’s son, an Anadarko High School student who is developmentally delayed, was living in a shed in her backyard at 203 W. Washington, according to the probable cause affidavit. School officials said he’d had bad hygiene before but it had become “worse than normal” from him not bathing for days.
The son’s IQ is between 70-80 and he functions at the level of a 12- or 13-year-old, according to Adult Protective Services reporting.
When investigators spoke with the son he indicated he lives in the shed because there’s no room in the house for him and he doesn’t didn’t like living in the shed, the affidavit states. He told investigators he did have access to food and a bathroom but he usually relieves himself outside.
The son receives $459 per month in disability and $245 in SNAP benefits, according to the affidavit.
Investigators reached out to Payne but were unable to make contact. They did speak with the homeowner who said the son is made to work for his room and board.
Adult Protective Services suspended the payments and relocated the son to his own apartment, the affidavit states.
A week later, Payne came to the Anadarko Police Department where she agreed to speak with detectives, according to the affidavit.
Payne told the detective she and her son were staying with her friend, the homeowner. She said her son wanted to stay in the shed because he “liked having a place of his own,” the affidavit states. She said it has heat and air conditioning and he always has access to the house.
She told the detective she was the recipient of his disability and SNAP benefits and it goes into her bank account where it is used for gas and bills. She said he gets “whatever he needs,” the affidavit states. The SNAP benefits were used to buy food, she said.
The detective said Payne didn’t see any issues with her son living in the shed “because he wanted to.” She said he is adequately able to care for himself as well, according to the investigator.