ANADARKO — Law enforcement officials are looking for an 18-year-old Anadarko man accused of threats with a knife and fighting a woman during a July 10 incident.
The Caddo County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Tuesday for Caleb Ybarra for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, as well as a trio of misdemeanors for domestic abuse-assault and battery, assault and battery and threatening to perform an act of violence, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Anadarko police responded to a fight shortly before 7:45 p.m. July 10 at the Caddo County Fairgrounds and arrived to find a woman with a large bump on her forehead and a woman standing outside of a car picking up her belongings on the ground, according to the probable cause affidavit. The woman had injuries to her right knee, right elbow and both sides of her face appeared swollen, according to investigators.
The woman said she’d gone to get her phone back from her ex-boyfriend when Ybarra and two other women tried to get her to fight them, the affidavit states. She left and later met with another person and began walking toward the fairgrounds.
Ybarra and the other two women drove up and began instigating a fight, she said. According to the affidavit, while the two women with Ybarra assaulted the other two women, he said he would keep coming back until she fought back and threatened her if she told because he has a gun. Ybarra and the two then fled in a tan four-door car.
The victims refused medical attention. The second assaulted woman offered a similar story as the first. She said Ybarra threw her to the ground and kicked and hit her and when she hit back, she said he pulled a large knife out and threatened to stab and cut her, the affidavit states.