MINCO — A 77-year-old Anadarko man was struck and killed by a drunk driver Saturday morning in Grady County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Artemio Moreno died at the scene from massive injuries sustained in the collision, two miles east of Minco. His body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.
Moreno had parked his Chevrolet pickup eastbound in the westbound lane of the roadway on Oklahoma 37 in an attempt to load a Chevrolet Impala onto a tow dolly shortly after 3:45 a.m. Another Chevrolet Silverado pickup traveling westbound and driven by Brian S. McConnell, 20, of Tuttle, swerved to the right to avoid the Impala and struck Moreno as well as the truck, dolly and car, Trooper Russell Boswell reported. McConnell and his two teenage passengers were not injured.
Boswell reported McConnell was driving under the influence.
The wreck’s cause remains under investigation.