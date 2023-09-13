ANADARKO — An armed encounter with his ex-wife and others has landed a Caddo County man behind bars.
John Raymond Moore, 48, of Anadarko, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Caddo County District Court where he received felony charges of first-degree burglary, two counts of feloniously pointing a firearm, and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, as well as misdemeanor counts of threatening to perform an act of violence, and disrupt/prevent/interrupt an emergency phone call. Due to his prior convictions, he faces between 10 years to life in prison if convicted of the first three counts.
Caddo County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Tait stated he was called around 12:40 p.m. Friday to a home near Cyril for a domestic situation in progress. While en route, he was told Moore was inside the home with a gun, the probable cause affidavit states. He arrived to find Moore held at gunpoint by a Cyril police officer near the front door.
Moore told the deputy “he messed up,” the affidavit states. He said he left the gun inside the house and admitted he was a convicted felon, according to Tait. The gun was taken and secured.
Moore said he came to the house to “make them listen to him” and claimed his ex-wife kept telling lies about him, according to the affidavit. He said he didn’t break into the house; he went through an unlocked back door to get inside. He admitted to having the gun in his hand as he waved his arms around but said he wasn’t going to hurt anyone, Tate stated.
Three people inside the house, including the ex-wife, said Moore arrived with an AR-15 rifle in his hands and said he first tried to come in the front door before going to the back and getting inside, Tait stated. One person said they tried to call 911 but after Moore pointed the gun, he dropped his phone. However, Moore believed police were on the way and threatened to kill them all if an officer arrived, according to the affidavit. One person was able to talk Moore into putting the gun down.
When confronted with what the witnesses said, Moore said he only threatened them to get them to listen to him, the affidavit states.
Moore entered a guilty plea to a felony count of attempting to elude police in 2011 and has had two other felony cases dismissed in Caddo County since then, records indicate.
Moore returns to court at 9 a.m. Nov. 7 for his preliminary hearing conference and attorney announcement.