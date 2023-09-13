ANADARKO — An armed encounter with his ex-wife and others has landed a Caddo County man behind bars.

John Raymond Moore, 48, of Anadarko, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Caddo County District Court where he received felony charges of first-degree burglary, two counts of feloniously pointing a firearm, and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, as well as misdemeanor counts of threatening to perform an act of violence, and disrupt/prevent/interrupt an emergency phone call. Due to his prior convictions, he faces between 10 years to life in prison if convicted of the first three counts.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

