ANADARKO — A Caddo County man is in jail on $50,000 bond after he was accused of beating his sister with door trim and his crutches.
Delano Pershing Hunter, 50, made his initial appearance Monday in Caddo County District Court where he received two felony charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Anadarko police were called Friday to the area of 100 block of Prairie Village to the report a woman was being assaulted and in need of medical attention. Police found the woman “upset and crying” and she had several injuries to her arms and face, according to the affidavit.
The woman told police her brother, Hunter, beat her up with a board and his crutches. She said it began inside the house and continued into the driveway, the affidavit states.
Investigators said she suffered bruising, scrapes, small cuts and knots to both of her arms, bruising around her left eye and blood on her face. She said Hunter had left the home.
While the woman readied to go to the hospital, Officer Justin Taylor went inside and saw two pieces of door trim on the floor near the bed and, according to the affidavit, one piece had blood on it. Blood also was found in the living room near the front door.
Hunter was found at a nearby home. He said he’d been sleeping when he heard his sister screaming at nobody. He said the screaming was then directed toward him and she kicked in the door and came into the room, breaking the door trim in the act, the affidavit states. He said he tried to get her out of the room and then left.
Hobbled on crutches, “he said that he couldn’t really defend himself very well due to his injury,” according to the affidavit. He admitted to grabbing the trim and chasing his sister around and that it broke into pieces. He claimed his sister is an IV drug user and he’d only been defending himself. Officer Taylor noted there was blood on the handle of Hunter’s crutches.
Hunter, who is held on $50,000 bond, returns to court at 9 a.m. Sept. 30 for his preliminary hearing conference.