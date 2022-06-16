ANADARKO — A 63-year-old Caddo County man is accused of attacking his neighbor with a box cutter and threatening to kill him.
The Caddo County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Tuesday for Richard Tim Holt, of Anadarko, for a felony count of assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon as well as a misdemeanor count of threatening to perform an act of violence, records indicate. Due to a prior felony conviction, the crime is punishable by between 10 years to life in prison.
Holt is accused of the June 6 incident outside Step-N-Fetch, 401 N. 1st in Anadarko.
The target of Holt’s allegation told police he was coming to the store on his riding lawnmower through the 300 block of West Washington when, from out of nowhere, Holt appeared and began to threaten him, the warrant affidavit states. Then, he said, Holt pulled out a box cutter and threatened his life.
Swerving his mower to avoid Holt, the man said he made his way to the convenience store where he flagged down a Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) law enforcement officer. He said Holt lives across the street from him and there have been ongoing problems, the affidavit states.
Holt was taken into custody. He said the reason he pulled out the box cutter was because the man swerved his mower toward him while he was on his bicycle but claimed he never open the blade, according to the affidavit.
Holt has prior felony convictions in Caddo County in November 2021 and March 2022 for second-degree burglary, Oklahoma Department of Corrections records indicate.
Caddo County Jail records indicate Holt is in custody awaiting his initial court appearance.