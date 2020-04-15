It wasn’t a normal Easter service. It was outdoors, in a parking lot, parishioners didn’t get out of their vehicles and communion came pre-packaged from a pastor in a white face mask with matching vestments.
But Pastor Janice Sharp was simply happy that she was able to come together with her new church and celebrate the resurrection.
“We were thrilled. It had been a downpour all night and I got up that morning, the clouds had cleared, and it was just incredible. Before that morning I had anticipated having to cancel the service,” Sharp said.
Easter services had been an uncertainty in the weeks leading up to the holiday. Sharp, who had only been the pastor at First United Methodist Church of Lawton since the beginning of April, was doing her best to take over as the senior leader of a new congregation in the midst of a global pandemic.
Her first service was delivered virtually while she slowly acquainted herself with church members. While herself a quick learner when it comes to technology, Sharp wanted to be able to hold Easter services in person somehow, while also respecting the current rules around social distancing. So, taking cues from some other pastors online, she began looking into the possibility of a parking lot service.
“My main concern was that we met all the dictates for isolation. I didn’t want to cross any lines. I understood why those (health safety measures) were necessary. And I understood that they were working, so I wanted to observe them,” Sharp said.
As the plan came together, Sharp always knew in the back of her mind that it might not work out. But then the day arrived and over 60 vehicles showed up in the church parking lot.
“We even social distanced the cars, staggering them out every other car,” Sharp said.
Overall, the response from her church community was very positive, Sharp said. And though parishioners couldn’t get out of their cars, they were still able to take communion, which came hand delivered from Sharp in prepackaged bundles.
“That (prepackaged communion) is something we may consider going to in the future until we are sure that this virus has completely abated. We got lucky and found some, but that’s another item that’s in short supply as it becomes more relevant,” Sharp said.
She had originally planned to call each of her parishioners after the Easter Sunday service and introduce herself, but now, she said, they are calling her.
“I’ve already started a list,” Sharp said. “The thing that I’m finding is that, instead of these short conversations you might have on Sunday mornings, I’m able to have more in-depth conversations and learn more about them.”
For now, Sharp said the church will continue with the virtual Sunday services, but as the weather warms and the isolation restrictions continue, she believes holding a once a month parking lot service might become a reoccurrence. Ultimately, she believes that the global pandemic will change the face of, not only her church, but many churches across the world.
“I think the church is going to be changed in the future,” Sharp said. “We are going to go forward with virtual services. I think we will see a lot of new social media come into play.”