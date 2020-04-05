MILAN, Italy — Greg and Kristin Vinciguerra’s two kids have not left their home for 36 days.
The Vinciguerras live outside of Milan, Italy, where Greg is on remote assignment at a NATO posting with the U.S. Army. Kristin has left the house only three times in the last month, and only for essentials. The whole family is under a mandatory quarantine as the Italian government responds to the devastation caused by COVID-19.
According to Italy’s Civil Protection Agency, COVID-19 related deaths have surpassed 10,000 nationwide.
“I don’t think people there (the United States) understand that you can get fined for visiting a neighbor or even family members. We cannot leave within 200 meters (656 feet) of our property without documents stating where we are going and why. They are checked at check points. I know somebody who got a fine for walking more than 200 meters from home without documents. This is no joke,” Kristin Vinciguerra said.
OKLAHOMA ROOTS
Though both originally from New Jersey, the Vinciguerras have strong ties to Southwest Oklahoma. Greg was stationed at Fort Sill on a number of occasions during his 23 years of service. His grandfather graduated from the post in the early 1940s and went on to fight in the Battle of the Bulge during World War II.
The couple lived in Medicine Park between 2012 and 2017 during one of Greg’s periods on post. Their son was 2 months old at the time, and in 2014 Kristin gave birth to their daughter at their home in Medicine Park.
“Our children when to school in Lawton at Scissortail Day School/Children’s School. We remained so close with our friends in Lawton, Fort Sill and Medicine Park that the kids and I visited from Italy last summer and the kids even went to school for a week at Scissortail,” Kristin said. “They tell everybody they meet that they are from Oklahoma and that they want to move back because The Museum of the Great Plains is the best museum in the world.”
Kristin’s daughter still wears her cowboy boots every day, which her Italian friend’s love, she said. It’s a way for her to feel connected to the place she grew up in, even halfway around the world. She also said her son relates all of their meals to “Oklahoma meals.”
“When we give them something new to try, they say ‘is it Oklahoma sausage,’ for example. It is their way of asking if they will like something,” Kristin said. “Yesterday I caught my son telling his class and teacher on virtual school that he ate Oklahoma hot dogs for lunch. He told her that we don’t eat Italian hot dogs and that we get them special from Oklahoma. Not at all true, but hey, if that is what it takes.”
In 2017 the family moved to Italy, not knowing that in three short years they would be at the epicenter of the worst pandemic the world has seen in over 100 years.
EARLY DAYS
“It was frustrating the first two weeks when schools were closed because businesses were still open and working parents were still bringing things home,” Kristin said of the early days of the outbreak.
Shortly after the lockdown began, Greg returned from a work trip and Kristin began to feel ill. Because of the difficulty getting tested for COVID-19 at the time she had no way of knowing for sure, but she showed all of the symptoms and her doctor agreed — she most likely had COVID-19.
“Back to the beginning though, when schools initially closed, some families were still having play dates and going to playgrounds with their kids. I would say that is where you are at now. I felt like I had to make excuses for why my kids couldn’t play with other children because I knew it wasn’t safe but didn’t want them to think I was judging them for getting together. Now, I don’t care about that. I see how this is a matter of life and death and I don’t care what people think about me as long as they hear my message,” Kristin said.
Kristin’s sickness was mild, and she is now in recovery. But, she said people in the United States need to understand just how serious things can get.
“I am way more concerned for America and Americans than I am for Italy right now. In the fall I spend a week in the United States going to dentist and doctor appointments for myself and my kids because I never trusted Italian healthcare. Right now though, I’d rather be here. Healthcare workers have PPE (personal protective equipment) and the public is doing their part to flatten the curve,” Kristin said.
One aspect of the reaction in the States that Kristin said bothers her is the phrase “social distancing.” For her, the word social implies that the restrictive measures apply only to social circles and not immediate and extended families. And the word distance implies that it is OK to be around people as long as you don’t touch. But Kristin believes people should be avoiding each other altogether.
“I hate the term ‘social distancing’ that is being used in the states. We don’t have anything like that here. We just use ‘resto a casa,’ I stay home,” Kristin said.
STAYING CALM AND KEEPING BUSY
“I will say that the first real ‘freak out’ I had was when I realized that there was nowhere to go if we needed an ER for any normal reason that people visit the emergency room,” Kristin said.
Many of her friends have stopped allowing their kids to climb trees or jump on trampolines because they weren’t sure if they would be able to get medical access in the event of an emergency.
“The soldiers were told they could no longer ride their bikes to work because if they were in an accident, help would be a long way away. That is frightening,” Kristin said.
Kristin’s son and daughter have school for around seven hours a day. Some of it is virtual; some of it is provided by the school. Becoming teachers to their children has been one of the more challenging aspects of the lockdown for the Vinciguerras, Kristin said. The structure and routine is good for the kids, she said. It’s the weekends, when they would typically be playing with friends, that are more difficult.
“This weekend my daughter broke down in tears because she just wants to play with her friend. She said, ‘Mommy, I try so hard to use my imagination and pretend she is here playing with me, but it isn’t the same. I try not to cry, but today I can’t be strong anymore and I just want her here in front of me — not on a screen.’ I explained to her that it was OK to cry and to feel this way, but my heart was broken for her,” Kristin said.
The school is good about sending dance and PE lessons home to the kids to keep them physically active, Kristin said. Which is helpful since the kids are now spending more time in front of a screen than they were before the lockdown.
A MESSAGE TO THOSE BACK HOME
Kristin has been grateful for all of her friends and family back in the States who have reached out to her over the last five weeks. She hopes they understand that, even though she wanted to return at times when things looked grim, she stayed home to keep others safe.
“For this to work, everybody either needs to be tested or everybody needs to stay home,” Kristin said. “I understand that it is difficult to test everybody here in Italy because we have short supplies of tests and limited capacity to process them, so we have to go with Plan B and stay home.”