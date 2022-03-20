MEDICINE PARK — Saturday's daily opening to this year's 12th Annual Parkstomp sent winter off with the strains of Americana music and good vibes.
Hitchin' Post Park, next to the Medicine Park Tavern, has a natural amphitheater that's perfect for fans and musicians alike.
A newly constructed "permanent" temporary Main Stage under the trees' canopy made a perfect setting for Saturday's opening band, Brad Fielder and The Empty Bottles Boys nailed the essence of what Parkstomp is about. With fiddle strains and tuba propelled basslines, they sounded like they stepped out of the Dust Bowl-era to entertain a large crowd.
Rows of lawn chairs lined the park's slope and offered a good view and even better sound throughout the park.
Ripp Frentress, 1½, of Elgin, was exploring the soft earth surrounded by a long row of vendors. After making a discovery, he lifted up a stone to show his mother a preference for "rock" compared to the bluegrass-inspired sounds around him.
This is a festival about getting into the roots of American music. Its two-day lineup of some great alt-Americana bands from this region is a sure bet to grab new fans from the thousands who pass through Medicine Park this weekend.
But not everyone is locally grown. Tim Slocum and Miranda made their way towards the music emanating from the park. Having traveled from Eureka Springs, Ark., the couple were there to support their hometown band who would take the stage later in the evening, Eureka Strings.
"Of course we're here," Slocum said. "You've got to support the homies."