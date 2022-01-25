Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the former American Legion Building at the Medicine Park exit may get new life.
In February 2019, a fire destroyed the building east of the Medicine Park exit on interstate 44.
The building was the regular meeting place for the Wichita Mountains Area Senior Citizens Center, and since the loss of the site, plans to rebuild have been hampered by lack of funds.
The Comanche County Commissioners have placed the rebuilding of the center on a list of possible projects to be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) but are still in the process of determining if the project qualifies.
The commissioners still need to meet Floyd and Driver, the law firm consulting with the county on ARPA funds, before a decision can be made, said Comanche County Dist. 3 Commissioner Alvin Cargill.
“We need to see what exactly we can use the money for before beginning to move funds for these projects,” Cargill said. “It all comes down to what we learn from the consultants.”
The senior center was placed on the list through the efforts of Tom Spears, spokesperson for the Wichita Mountain Area Senior Citizens Center.
“When I first read the rules last year, I wrote a justification and sent it to the commissioners,” Spears said.
Spears regularly attends county commissioners’ meetings, advocating for the rebuilding project, and guiding the commissioners in plans for the new structure. No specific plans have been created for the project, but Cargill said the commissioners have estimated the price for the project to be in the range of $600-800,000.
“We’ve worked to find a square footage that would be amenable to them,” Cargill said. “It will be a smaller structure than the previous one.”
Before the fire, the center hosted three meals a week for seniors in the area, a dance every Friday regularly attended by 60-100 people, and various games and classes for those who rented the space.
Without the building, the senior center has been running a limited program, holding weekly meals at First Baptist Church in Medicine Park. There hasn’t been a Friday night dance since the fire, Spears said.
The building was uninsured, leaving the project dependent on county funding or money raised by the senior center board. While specifics for the project are uncertain, Spears is confident that the rebuilding will happen soon, and is hopeful about receiving ARPA funding to complete it.
The building was managed by the American Legion, with the senior center serving as concessionaire for the space. Spears is confident this same arrangement will hold with the new space.
“We have the contract,” Spears said. “We anticipate that we will continue to be the concessionaire for the new building.”