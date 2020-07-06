ANADARKO — COVID-19 claimed another casualty with the cancellation of the 2020 American Indian Exposition.
American Indian Exposition (AIE) Board President Phil Dupoint said the decision came after “considerable deliberation.”
“This was not an easy decision but following guidelines from the CDC, the Caddo County Commissioners, and the City of Anadarko it was determined that such a large gathering would not be safe for the community at this time,” he said. “First and foremost, the AIE Board wants to do its part for community health and safety.”
Dupoint said the board has spent the past few weeks in several discussions with numerous community partners and it was a mutual decision among the board members as to the best course of action for this year’s event.
This was to be the 85th edition of the traditional celebration of Oklahoma’s Native American cultures.
“The Board would like to thank everyone for the support and would like to reassure everyone that next year’s Exposition will be a celebration to look forward to,” he said.