The sidewalk around Lawton City Hall turned into a virtual obstacle course Saturday morning.
All it took was some colored chalk and the creative imagination of some American Heritage Girls (AHG).
Dubbed the “Open Streets Obstacle Course,” the event offered its participants a chance to enjoy the pleasant weather and move their bodies while using their minds. Troop Coordinator Kara Walker said there were 25 area girls who make up the local AHG troop. They were out in full force.
Decked out in her red AHG polo shirt replete with sash identifying her Troop OK8601 as well as patches of achievement, Hannah Livingston marked the form of a true leader. The 14 year old credits her eight and a half years in the program with providing those tools.
AHG Is a Christ-centered leadership and character development program for girls 5 to 18 years old. According to the now-quarter-century old organization’s website, AHG was founded by a group of parents wanting a faith-based, scout-type character development program for their daughters in 1995. The program’s mission is to build women of integrity through service to God, family, community and country. AHG girls across the nation and the globe participate in badge programs, service projects, leadership opportunities, and outdoor experiences, all with an emphasis on Christian values and family involvement.
Today there are Troops in every state and in 15 countries around the world through the Trailblazer Program, according to Walker.
Livingston said her mom founded the local troop. Although now an organization with many members, she said it began at home with her and her mother.
“We would do meetings in my room,” she said.
Following in her mother’s style, Livingston showed the many activities marked on the sidewalk circling the public building. Prompts to pick your favorite color and follow its circuitous path, followed by a maze. The course would connect leaps and jumps with fun thought puzzles to make for an activity that stimulates the body and mind.
Livingston said it was nice to be out and enjoying activity with the group in person and outside. It’s good to stretch your legs.
COVID-19 has caused a halt for a lot of those activities this year. The group meets on Monday nights. However, for months, the girls have come together via Zoom and text messaging. But as summer’s neared its end, things have opened up somewhat.
Livingston said Saturday’s activities is right up there with her favorite event so far, the delicious ice cream social in August.