Reports that American Airlines cancelled more than 2,000 flights between Friday and early this week didn’t have a direct impact on flights in and out of Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport.
But, it could have affected passengers who tried to link to other flights at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
American Airlines said Monday it had cancelled more than 14 percent of its flights on Sunday. While the percentage of cancelled flights had fallen by Monday, total figures still represented more than 2,000 cancelled flights across the nation. Officials said the action was due in large part to an inability to find staff to carry out operations, also indicated high winds that hit regions of the country last week also played a role.
Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport Director Barbara McNally said regional airports such as Lawton really weren’t directly affected by flight cancellations.
“It’s the main lines,” she said, of cancellations that were centered on larger airports. “But, getting out of Dallas-Fort Worth was the problem — getting passengers to Dallas and getting stuck. That’s how it was affecting regional carriers.”
Earlier this year, Lawton’s airport had returned to four daily flights most days, after seeing American cut daily fights as the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed travel. McNally said while American had returned to three daily flights from Lawton this month, the company expected to return to four daily flights in December.