On Saturday, Lawton area residents can bring their dogs out to celebrate the Halloween season and to help support the American Cancer Society at the Bark for Life fundraiser.
The event will be held from 1-4 p.m. at the Museum of the Great Plains. The event is free to enter, though donations are encouraged. All dogs brought to the event must be fully vaccinated and friendly to other dogs and people in attendance.
The society’s goal for the fundraiser this year is $2,500.
The event will include vendors for pet-related products, demonstrations of tricks hosted by a trainer, and various competitions for dogs and owners, including bone stacking, a scavenger hunt, and a dog and owner costume contest.
The first 100 attendees will receive a free swag bag with various products for dogs and humans.
For more information on Bark for Life, call 284-0677.