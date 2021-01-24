The City Council agreed earlier this month to amend the City of Lawton budget for the existing fiscal year, adding new revenue totals and allowing city departments to spend more money.
Those expenditures include recommendations to restore employee positions, as well as expanding capital outlays, city administrators said about changes they have warned repeatedly would be made throughout the 12-month fiscal year that began July 1, 2020, as the city's revenue picture became clearer. But, while there were concerns in Spring 2020 that existing cuts would have to be even deeper than projected, the changes approved Jan. 12 actually adjusted revenue projections upward by $11.8 million then appropriated an additional $2.35 million in expenditures in the areas of personnel services (employee salaries and related expenses), materials, supplies, and other services and charges.
Finance Director Kara Haynes called the proposal to the council "part two of what we brought before," referring to staff-suggested adjustments earlier in the budget year. The good news for city departments was the addition of $2,347,297 in expenditures, a total crafted after city management met individually with each department to evaluate their budgets and needs, Haynes said.
Haynes reminded the council that the news wasn't unexpected, saying when the council voted to set this fiscal year's budget in Spring 2020, city administrators called it a place-holder.
"We knew we would reassess it," she said, adding the bulk of the "additional revenue" — about $7.2 million — is funding designated to Lawton through the federal CARES Act to compensate the city for COVID-19-related expenditures it otherwise wouldn't have had to make.
Haynes also said about $4.6 million of those revenue adjustments are actual increases, in sources such as sales tax (projected increase of $1.068 million), and water, sewer and refuse sales ($1.913 million). Sales tax and water sales are the largest revenue sources for the city's operating budget, and officials were surprised and pleased to learn late last year that sales tax revenue was picking up as businesses reopened and residents began spending money again.
One of the biggest budget adjustments comes in the area of personnel, where staff positions were returned to the budget or added new for the first time, while other positions were cut. The changes affected almost 20 city divisions and adds an estimated 23 positions, but the vast majority of positions that were returned to the budget with council approval were ones that had been in the 2019-2020 budget, then cut to balance this fiscal year's budget, said Deputy City Manager Bart Hadley.
"Those positions really were cut, not because they weren't needed, but because they were already vacant at the time we were trying to balance our temporary 'placeholder' budget," he said, explaining efforts by city administrators to lessen the impact of projected revenue loses on the city budget as the community waited out the effects of closing or limiting businesses in Lawton-Fort Sill in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the loss of revenue from residents who had lost their jobs.
The decision was made to delete already-vacant positions, Hadley said, meaning, no one lost their job. While none of those restored positions have been filled yet, administrators have started the process for some, including equipment operators and sanitation operators.
Referring to the apparent addition of 23 positions, Hadley said 14 of those slots had been included in last year's budget and are being restored, leaving about nine "new" positions.
Of those additions, one (an abatement process administrator) was specified in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program under funding intended to ramp up abatement of dilapidated structures. Two more positions were added for the new public safety facility that is slated to open this spring, while three other sanitation operator positions are being added to the solid waste collection division to help with manning shortages that have affected residential trash collections.
"Many residents have noticed numerous times where our solid waste crews were still out late into the evenings trying to complete multiple routes instead of just their assigned route," Hadley said. "These additional positions will help with that reoccurring problem."
City Manager Michael Cleghorn said the city still has plans to change the residential sanitation collection system, taking residents to once-a-week trash collection and once-a-month curbside bulk collection, but until that change is made, the personnel will help with routes still being run.
Personnel action also will reclassify several positions: the construction inspector in wastewater collection, the construction superintendent in the sewer system construction division, and the housing and community development administrator/deputy community services director (Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski, who had been the community services director, has been filling that role along with his new one, Cleghorn said). In addition, the Medicine Park Water Treatment Plant superintendent will be put over both water treatment plants and the wastewater treatment plant, Cleghorn said.
In the end, the $2,347,297 in increased spending came through multiple sources: $1,425,407 in special funding (meaning, funds allocated to specific uses), $433,604 from the Enterprise Fund (revenues generated by water, sewer and refuse sales), and $488,286 in the General Fund.
The largest allocation came in the personnel category, but funds also were allocated for items such as $59,197 for motive equipment for the solid waste refuse collection division; $122,266 for chemicals at the Medicine Park Water Treatment Plant; $9,316 for uniform and clothing in fire operations; $32,000 for supplies, tools and equipment for emergency communications; $50,000 for training and travel for the drainage maintenance division; and $60,000 for dues and memberships for the city manager's office.