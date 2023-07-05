Tarps on roofs

Tarps cover roofs in central Lawton after a wind/hail storm pummeled Lawton on June 15. The City is taking steps to strengthen its door-to-door vendor ordinance following the storm.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

City of Lawton departments already were collecting complaints about aggressive vendors without identification or city permits going door-to-door in residential neighborhoods when Mother Nature dropped damaging hail on the city June 15.

Community Services Director Charlotte Brown said city staff expects the vendor problem to worsen in coming weeks as out-of-town and newly-created businesses descend on the city to talk to residents about roofs and other repair work stemming from the damage caused by the storm’s hail and wind. So, while city staff already had plans to strengthen an existing ordinance pertaining to door-to-door vendors, storm repairs in the aftermath of the June 15 storm made the changes even more important.

