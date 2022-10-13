The City Council has amended its rules of procedure to place time limits on itself, and ban discussion of city business on cell phones while on the council floor.

The amendments set into place Tuesday are reflected in rules of procedure for meetings, one of the policies that the council adopts for itself. In this instance, the policy sets procedures for council meetings, from the order that items are placed on the agenda, to audience interactions. While that policy already limits comments made by audience members to 3 minutes (and total audience participation on a single agenda item to 9 minutes), there were no restrictions for council members before Tuesday’s action.

Recommended for you