The City Council has amended its rules of procedure to place time limits on itself, and ban discussion of city business on cell phones while on the council floor.
The amendments set into place Tuesday are reflected in rules of procedure for meetings, one of the policies that the council adopts for itself. In this instance, the policy sets procedures for council meetings, from the order that items are placed on the agenda, to audience interactions. While that policy already limits comments made by audience members to 3 minutes (and total audience participation on a single agenda item to 9 minutes), there were no restrictions for council members before Tuesday’s action.
Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh, who proposed the change, has said he believes the council should follow rules similar to those imposed on constituents. Fortenbaugh, who was absent from Tuesday’s meeting, also has said putting a time limit on discussions will make meetings more orderly and efficient.
The proposal already has been amended once and Mayor Stan Booker suggested revisions Tuesday that council members directed city legal staff to incorporate for the final document. Specifically, Booker wanted question-and-answer sessions excluded from the 3-minute time restriction.
“Question and answers easily last more than 3 minutes,” he said,
Booker also said the presiding officer (the person in charge of the meeting, which typically is the mayor) needs the ability to waive that time rule and allow council comments to go on longer than 3 minutes, if need be.
The revised provision would limit council members to 3 minutes of speaking each time they are recognized by the presiding officer, but that provision could be waived by the presiding officer. Question-and-answer sessions also would not fall under the 3 minute rule.
Another new provision specifies that council members may not discuss public business with other council members or their constituents while on the dais, to include electronic communication on all personal and city-issued electronic devices (such as cell phones).
Deputy City Attorney Tim Wilson said that provision stems from a challenge filed against the City of Norman by a citizens group angered about the council changing the city budget without floor discussion. Wilson said the State Supreme Court ruled the action may have violated the state’s Open Meetings Act, and legal officials across the state are being careful about phrasing and actions to ensure compliance with that law.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn said the City of Lawton already has amended its agenda postings to include phrasing that, among other things, specifies the council may adopt, approve, ratify, deny, defer, recommend, amend, strike or continue any agenda item.
Ward 2 Councilman Kelly Harris wanted clarification on exactly how the prohibition applies to cell phones, because of the nature of his business.
“I’m on call 24/7,” he said, about his need to sometimes answer his cell during council meetings.
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren said the provision protects such instances.
“It doesn’t affect anything but city business,” he said, citing the phrasing that specifies council members “will not discuss public business....”