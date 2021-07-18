A man is in jail and an ambulance left in a field following the Saturday afternoon theft of the emergency vehicle from a Lawton hospital.
Police got the call shortly before 4 p.m. of an ambulance stolen from Comanche County Memorial Hospital. LPD Sgt. Jeremy Coe reported speaking with hospital personnel who said they’d come out to find the ambulance missing from the ambulance bay.
LPD Sgt. Charles Criger viewed hospital security video. A black male wearing a black shirt, black mask, blue pants and a black hat got into the ambulance and drove off westbound on West Gore Boulevard. According to the report, the ambulance was found left out in the field near Southwest 67th Street and Lee Boulevard. It was unoccupied but the hat worn by the thief was found in back.
The suspect was found hiding in a canal across the street in the Eisenhower Addition. After first running from law enforcement the man was ordered to the ground and was taken into custody, the report states. He was arrested for auto theft.