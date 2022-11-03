Pancake Day tickets

Taren Cabelka, president of Lawton AMBUCS, and Pancake Day Chairman Jerrel Green Jr. show off some of the tickets that will admit the holders into the hottest meal in town. The event, set for Monday at Great Plains Coliseum, is AMBUCS’ annual fundraiser to support its activities.

 Photo courtesy of Larry Holcomb

It’s a pretty good trade: you get tasty pancakes; AMBUCS gets money to support its Amtryke and wheelchair ramp programs.

Lawton AMBUC’s 66th annual Pancake Day is scheduled Monday in Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan, and Publicity Chairman Larry Holcomb said local AMBUCS clubs are ready for the challenge. The long-time community tradition occurs through the combined efforts of Lawton AMBUCS, Mountain Metro AMBUCS and Great Plains AMBUCS, with a lot of help from Cameron University and others who are willing to lend a hand for more than 13 hours of lip-smacking pancakes, sausage, bacon, eggs and whatever you want to drink.

