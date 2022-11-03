It’s a pretty good trade: you get tasty pancakes; AMBUCS gets money to support its Amtryke and wheelchair ramp programs.
Lawton AMBUC’s 66th annual Pancake Day is scheduled Monday in Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan, and Publicity Chairman Larry Holcomb said local AMBUCS clubs are ready for the challenge. The long-time community tradition occurs through the combined efforts of Lawton AMBUCS, Mountain Metro AMBUCS and Great Plains AMBUCS, with a lot of help from Cameron University and others who are willing to lend a hand for more than 13 hours of lip-smacking pancakes, sausage, bacon, eggs and whatever you want to drink.
The reason is simple: the funds generated by sales support programs that Lawton AMBUCS members consider crucial.
“This is our one and only fundraiser,” Holcomb said. “We use the funds to buy the Amtrykes. In addition to children’s trykes, we also provide them to disabled veterans in situations where the VA doesn’t cover the cost. They’re bigger, so they’re a little more expensive. We also build wheelchair ramps for people who can’t afford them. We also provide scholarships for students who are going into the physical therapy field.”
Holcomb said he doesn’t know who had the idea for the first Pancake Day 66 years ago — he’s only been an AMBUC for a little over 30 years — but he does know it has always been a success.
“It says something for the club, that we’ve been able to basically serve the same number of people,” he said, estimating the annual event provides a pancake meal for 4,000 to 5,000 people.
“We think our food is better than Kiwanis,” he joked, adding the events fills stomaches and fills the club’s coffers, while creating a chance for people to be in a public setting where they can eat and see friends and neighbors.
Holcomb said that sense of togetherness is important as the community recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic that forced many people into social isolation. AMBUCS didn’t do its Pancake Day that year, but when the event returned in 2021, members added a feature that proved so popular it is back this year. It’s a drive-through window, where people can enter a drive-through lane on the Coliseum’s south side and get a box to go “with everything.” Patrons can use their advanced tickets, or buy one while they are in line.
Holcomb said the event works because of the combined efforts of numerous people. All three AMBUCS chapters in Lawton participate, while Cameron provides athletes and others to help. The extra help is crucial because tasks range from cooking and serving, to keeping the dining area clean.
“We couldn’t do it without all this help,” he said.
The day-long event starts early, especially for the cooks like Holcomb. He said he will arrive at the coliseum about 4:30 a.m. to get the grills warmed up, then start cooking so food is ready when the first diners begin arriving. It stays busy all day. While there is always a big breakfast crowd, breakfast-for-dinner is popular and late afternoon/early evening also is busy.
“We’re falling down tired by the end of the day, but we enjoy it,” Holcomb said, adding the event is a great way for new members who may know others only through weekly meetings to really connect.
Holcomb, who brags on his cooking skills with sausage, said Pancake Day is crucial for the activities AMBUCS provide to the community and that’s why members participate.
“Our club can’t survive if we don’t all participate,” he said. “We really appreciate the community and the support we get every year. We want to thank all the people that buy tickets, but also our donors.”