While COVID-19 has caused disruption, discomfort and denial of a lot of old ways of raising money to help the community, it can’t claim the spirit of Christmas for the Lawton Area AMBUCS.
Board member Kyle Cabelka said that protocols have hit into the traditional methods for fundraising.
“Typically, this time of year, Lawton AMBUCS will get kids from The Salvation Army and taken them on a shopping spree,” he said. “We are down as far as revenue this year due to COVID and not getting to have Pancake Days.”
Pancake Days is an annual fundraiser event held in early November. It is also the biggest fundraising opportunity for the organization and, without it, things are tougher this year. But it doesn’t mean this long-time service club isn’t finding a way.
“This year as a group we decided we’re going to donate $500 to The Salvation Army and $500 to the Lawton Food Bank and we picked up 22 angels from the Angel Tree,” Cabelka said.
On Thursday, representatives from the Food Bank and Salvation Army joined the AMBUCS for lunch at Salas’ Urban Cantina. Club President David Jester presented the checks to Marny Skinrud, Lawton Food Bank director, and Salvation Army Maj. Joanna L. Robinson.
Skinrud said this assistance, joined with efforts throughout the community, are invaluable.
“We sure appreciate the members of the community,” she said. “COVID has brought out the best in the community.”
Robinson was thankful for the group’s assistance, both monetarily and through the Angel Tree program. She reminded that The Salvation Army is a sign or normalcy these holidays, even during abnormal times.
“The Salvation Army Red Kettle is something that will bring peace and remind people that Christmas is here,” she said.
Cabelka’s wife and fellow member of AMBUCS, Taren, coordinated the Angel Tree giving by the group. She said her husband did the leg work for gathering gifts.
“Kyle did all the shopping,” she said.
Donations are continuing to be taken so that AMBUCS can continue to help the community through the holidays.
If you want to join the group, contact the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/lawtonambucs; or talk with a member.