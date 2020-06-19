When a store does an “everything must go sale,” it’s usually intended to be through sales. And although Dillard’s is closing up shop soon, they’re not giving their merchandise away.
That didn’t stop a woman from trying to steal over $3,800 worth of items Wednesday night, according to police.
Stephany Kay Henry, 40, of Medicine Park, made her initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of grand larceny as well as a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a fine up to $1,000 as well as restitution.
Lawton Police Sgt. Marq Hackworth reported being called around 6:45 p.m. to the store in Central Mall, 200 SW C, regarding an uncooperative shoplifter who was in custody of security.
A store employee told Hackworth that he had stopped the woman a few feet outside the Dillard’s entryway leading to the rest of the mall. According to the report, the woman, identified as Henry, passed all points of sale while pulling a shopping cart “overflowing with merchandise” without trying to pay. The grand total of the merchandise was $3,809.17. The attempted theft was caught on store security video. Hackworth took her into custody.
Taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for treatment of an unrelated medical issue by another officer, Henry attempted to run away twice but was unsuccessful, the affidavit states. It also was discovered she had lied about her identity and had presented someone else’s identification card as her own. When it was learned her true identity, police also learned she had an outstanding City of Lawton warrant for failure to appear on a speeding and insurance ticket.
After she was medically cleared, Henry was arrested for grand larceny, attempt to escape arrest and unlawful use of a license, as well as for the warrant, Hackworth reported.
Held on $5,000 bond, Henry returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 17 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate..