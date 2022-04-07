WASHINGTON, D.C. — An Altus woman pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court for her role in a $43.8 million COVID-19 relief fraud scheme.
After netting around $1.7 million from the fraud, she faces up to 40 years in federal prison at her July sentencing hearing.
Amanda J. Gloria, 45, admitted in the U.S. District Court in the Western District of New York she conspired to submit at least 153 fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) applications seeking around $43.8 million on behalf of at least 111 entities between May 2020 and June 2021, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
With her plea, Gloria admitted she falsified or aided and assisted with falsifying various information on the loan applications for COVID-19 relief loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The false information ranged from number of employees, payroll expenses and documentation, and federal tax filings.
Gloria admitted to submitting or assisting in the submission of the fraudulent applications to financial institutions. In total, $32.5 million was unlawfully attained and from those funds, she received around $1.7 million, according to the statement.
With her plea, Gloria also admitted to conspiring with Adam D. Arena, of Buffalo, N.Y., to submit a fraudulent PPP loan application seeking $954,000 for ADA Auto Group, LLC, a previously inactive Florida-based business owned and controlled by Arena. After obtaining the loan, Gloria directed Arena to launder the proceeds, including transferring nearly $25,000 to a bank account for WildWest Trucking LLC, an Oklahoma-based business owned and controlled by Gloria, according to the statement. She also admitted to submitting and fraudulently obtaining a separate PPP loan for her trucking company for $421,000.
Arena pleaded guilty in November 2021 to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and one count of engaging in a monetary transaction with criminally derived proceeds in a related case.
Gloria is scheduled to be sentenced July 20. She faces up to 30 years in prison for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and up to 10 years in prison for money laundering.
A federal district judge will determine the sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
The case was investigated by the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, the Western District of New York, the FBI and the IRS Criminal Investigation agents.
Since the inception of the CARES Act, the Department of Justice Fraud Section has prosecuted over 150 defendants in more than 95 criminal cases and has seized over $75 million in cash proceeds derived from fraudulently obtained PPP funds, as well as numerous real estate properties and luxury items purchased with those proceeds, according to a press release.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.