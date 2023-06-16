NEWCASTLE — An Altus woman is in an Oklahoma City hospital after being struck while parked on the side of Interstate 44 during Thursday night’s storm.
Tierra D. Alexander, 24, was admitted to OU Trauma in fair condition with leg injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Alexander had parked her Toyota Corolla legally on the northbound outside shoulder of the interstate about 2 miles west of Newcastle with her hazards on around 9 p.m. Thursday due to the heavy rain and hail, Trooper Kenneth Pittman reported. A northbound Ford F-250 pickup driven by Joshua D. Lovett went off the roadway and struck the Toyota in the rear.
Lovett, 40, of Oklahoma City, was not injured.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, Pittman reported.
Speeding was blamed for the collision’s cause.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.