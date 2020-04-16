ALTUS — An arrest warrant was issued for a 69-year-old Altus woman accused of selling COVID-19 preventative masks while she was living in a home with a sister who was confirmed to have the virus.
A misdemeanor arrest warrant was issued Friday for Janet Marie Herrera for a charge of violating the governor’s executive order, court records indicate. The punishment is up to one year in county jail and up to $500 fine.
District Attorney David Thomas said the day law enforcement learned about Herrera’s mask making and sales endeavors was when officers went to the home where Herrera and her sister live to check on the sister – she had been diagnosed as having COVID-19. While talking with two ladies on the porch at the home, including Herrera, it was learned they had face masks they had made and were selling.
The masks were sold to several individuals in town, including between “eight to 10 … maybe more” sold to employees at the Altus Braum’s store, Thomas said. Police confiscated several of the masks and have tried to make contact with those who purchased the masks.
The charge violating the governor’s executive order was a first for the district attorney.
“Yeah, it is,” Thomas said. “We looked at it first and compared it to the emergency executive order of the governor. There was nothing we could do about selling the masks. What it did is led to us asking ‘What else was this lady doing out in the public?’”
Due to being a compromised adult in “very bad health out running around and selling these things,” Thomas said the charge was for Herrera and the community’s greater good. There are other people being looked at as well, he said.
“We did it to draw attention to what she as doing,” he said. “It was totally in violation of the order and we’re not going to stand for that.”
Thomas said his office asked the judge to make a condition of Herrera’s personal recognizance bond be that she self-quarantine herself for 14 days.
“Because of her contacts with a positive case, we believe it was a safety issue for the community,” he said. “When recommending on setting her bond, I didn’t ask for a high bond. I cannot affort to try to expose our jail population to this individual.”
On Thursday, the State Department of Health reported only six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County, the threat of an outbreak in the community by someone exposed to the virus remains strong.
A statement was released last week by Braum’s regarding the issue. The store was closed immediately and employees sent home once it was discovered. Since then, the store was disinfected and none of the employees tested positive for the virus. The store has since reopened.
Thomas said investigators have tried to make contact to anyone who interacted with Herrera or bought a mask. Although their exposure wouldn’t have been with the person confirmed to have the virus, he still offered precaution.
“I can’t say for sure whether Janet was or not, she was never tested,” he said. “I’ve advised them all to self-quarantine and that’s what they’ve done.”
