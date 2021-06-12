WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Jackson County woman and a New York man were arrested Wednesday in Altus and Buffalo, New York, respectively, for allegations of defrauding the COVID-19 relief Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
A criminal complaint was filed in the Western District of New York charging them for their alleged roles in fraudulently obtaining and laundering nearly $1 million in funds from the relief program.
According to court documents, from May 2020 through October 2020, Adam D. Arena, 44, of Buffalo, and Amanda J. Gloria, 44, of Altus, are accused of conspiring to fraudulently obtain and misuse nearly $1 million in PPP emergency relief loan through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
Investigators said Arena and Gloria submitted a false loan application to an SBA approved participating lender on behalf of a defunct business owned by Arena called ADA Auto Group LLC. Investigators believe it contained materially false representations and certifications about Arena’s business and how the loan would be used. After fraudulently obtaining the loan, Arena and Gloria are accused of misusing the loan proceeds for personal expenses the purchase of two cars.
Arena is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to engage in monetary transactions with criminally derived proceeds, one substantive count of bank fraud, and three substantive counts of engaging in monetary transactions with criminally derived proceeds, according to records.
He made his initial court appearance Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York.
Gloria is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to engage in monetary transactions with criminally derived proceeds, one substantive count of bank fraud, and one substantive count of engaging in monetary transactions with criminally derived proceeds.
She made her initial appearance Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Shon T. Erwin of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma.
If convicted, Arena and Gloria each face a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison for each conspiracy and substantive count of bank fraud, and a maximum of 10 years in prison for each conspiracy and substantive count of engaging in monetary transactions with criminally derived proceeds.
A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
In the months since the CARES Act was passed, Fraud Section attorneys have prosecuted more than 100 defendants in more than 70 criminal cases. The Fraud Section has also seized more than $65 million in cash proceeds derived from fraudulently obtained PPP funds, as well as numerous real-estate properties and luxury items purchased with such proceeds.
More information can be found at: https://www.justice.gov/criminal-fraud/cares-act-fraud.
Anyone with general information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Justice Department’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at: https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.