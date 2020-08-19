ALTUS — Altus citizens will vote on two sales tax propositions when Jackson County voters head to the voting booth Aug. 25.
The two propositions on the Aug. 25 ballot will, if approved, increase city revenue by almost a million dollars, adding $900,000 annually to the city’s $9 million dollar collection, said city manager Gary Jones.
Proposition 1 would replace and decrease an expiring sales tax of 1.75 percent to 1.5 percent. This tax is used by the city and schools to upgrade city infrastructure and quality of life projects and would be used for upgrades to the reservoir, animal shelter, community center, sports park and other quality-of-life projects around the city.
Proposition 1 is essentially a continuation of the MAPs (Making Altus Progressive) tax initiative at a lower rate, said Jones. The sales tax went into effect on April 1, 2009, but is set to expire at the end of March 2021 if not extended.
Proposition 2 would take the decrease from Proposition 1 and increase the sales tax by 0.625 percent in exchange for lowering electric rates by at least 6 percent, Jones said.
“We have the lowest sales tax rates in the state,” Jones said. “We listened to the citizens and what they would like to see, which is improved quality-of-life programs and lower electric rates. These tax increases will accomplish both with little impact on taxpayer pockets.”
If approved, taxpayers would see a net increase of 37 cents per $100 spent; however, Jones believes residents would see their electric bills go down far more than the increase in taxes with Jones estimating a $1.5 million annual reduction in electricity rates.