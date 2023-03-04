ALTUS – A 19-year-old Jackson County man is in jail after the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested him for possession of child pornography.
Agents from the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested him Thursday following an investigation begun in October 2022. Agents received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of suspected child porn from a Dropbox account.
The IP address associated with the account tracked back to Altus and Christopher Spaulding; Altus police were contacted. The department, in turn, requested OSBI ICAC assistance in December 2022.
On Thursday, agents served a search warrant at Spaulding’s home in the 1000 block of North Jackson Street in Altus and he was arrested and booked into the Jackson County jail for felony counts of aggravated possession of child porn and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. He is being held with no bond. Records indicate he has not made his initial appearance in Jackson County District Court as of Friday afternoon.
If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children immediately at 1-800-THE-LOST; or www.cybertipline.com. You can also contact the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit at 1-800-522-8017; or tips@osbi.ok.gov.
