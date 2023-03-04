ALTUS – A 19-year-old Jackson County man is in jail after the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested him for possession of child pornography.

Agents from the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested him Thursday following an investigation begun in October 2022. Agents received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of suspected child porn from a Dropbox account.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

