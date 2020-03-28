ALTUS — An Altus teen was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital following a Thursday afternoon wreck in Jackson County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported the unidentified 17 year old male was taken to Jackson County Memorial Hospital and later transferred to OU Medical Center where he was admitted in stable condition with an injury to the lower extremity.
The teen was driving a Chevrolet 1500 pickup westbound on the gravel Jackson County Road 162 around 2:45 p.m. when he struck a grader that was backing onto County Road 202 in the intersection, Trooper Justin Wheeler reported. The teen, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pinned an unknown amount of time.
The driver of the grader, Brandon Graumann, 36, of Altus, was not injured.
Wheeler cited failure to yield by the teen as the cause of the wreck.