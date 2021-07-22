MANGUM — A 14-year-old Altus boy was hospitalized Wednesday after being ejected during a wreck while chased by police.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported the unidentified teen was admitted to Mangum Regional Medical Center in fair condition with head and external trunk injuries.
The teen was being pursued by Mangum police and traveling at a high rate of speed shortly after 5:20 p.m. when he lost control and went left off the dirt Greer County roadway, crashing into a fence, Trooper Aaron Manney reported. The truck continued westbound and rolled twice before coming to rest in a pasture 2½ miles west of Mangum. The teen, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected an unknown distance.
Traveling too fast for the roadway conditions was blamed for the wreck, Manney reported.
The reason Mangum police were in pursuit was unavailable.