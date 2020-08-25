In Altus, residents handily passed two sales tax propositions, calculated to increase city revenues by $900,000 a year.
Proposition 1, which would replace and decrease the existing 1.75 percent sales tax, dropping the new rate to 1.5 percent, passed 1,241 to 632, or 66.2 percent to 33.74 percent. City officials said the tax is continuation of the city’s MAPs (Making Altus Progressive) tax initiative, funding city infrastructure and quality of life projects.
Proposition 2, which would take the 0.25 percent tax decrease from Proposition 1 and increase it to 0.625 percent, in exchange for lowering city electric rates by at least 6 percent, passed 1,220 to 653, or 65.14 percent to 34.86 percent.
Voters in the Kiowa County town of Roosevelt defeated a proposition to combine the city clerk and treasurer into one position and to make it appointed, not elected. The proposition failed 20 to 28.